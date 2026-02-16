After an impressive rookie season with the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Roman Anthony was selected to compete for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. It'll be a full circle moment from the last time Anthony was at the WBC.

When Team USA faced team Japan in the 2023 finals, Anthony was there. He watched Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout face off, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. Now, the outfielder will have a chance to craft some history of his own.

Anthony is set to leave for the WBC around March 1, via Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Furthermore, he is expected to play left field for Team USA, via Healey.

The outfielder's WBC opportunity came up due to Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll's hand injury. However, it's clear Anthony's rookie performance caught the eye of Team USA decision makers. A strong run during the 2026 tournament will have him on the shortlist for future squads.

During his first taste of MLB action, Anthony hit .292 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs and four stolen bases over 71 games. His .859 OPS ranked second on the team behind Rafael Devers, who was traded midseason. Anthony will hit towards the top of the Red Sox's lineup for the foreseeable future and is expected to be a large part of any success Boston finds.

But first, he'll be trying to do the same with Team USA. Anthony understands the moment and what the WBC is really about. Now it's his turn to don the stars and stripes and put on a show.