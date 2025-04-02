The torpedo bats introduced by the New York Yankees this season have caused controversy in MLB. Fans and talking heads alike have argued whether or not they're considered cheating while players across the league don't seem to have a problem with it. On Tuesday, Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman teased the possibility of him using the torpedo bat.

Bregman shared a photo on his Instagram Story holding a torpedo bat. The photo was posted on April Fool's Day, so there's a chance it was a joke. Even so, Alex Bregmans' image caused quite a stir on social media.

Oh baby. Alex Bregman has his hands on a torpedo bat. pic.twitter.com/92v92qk1sa — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees introduced the torpedo bat, which is thicker around the hardest part of the bat, on Opening Day. In their second game of the season, New York hit nine home runs, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9. They also tied the Detroit Tigers' 2006 record for most home runs hit by a team in their first three games of the season (15). Since then, non-Yankees fans have been calling for the torpedo bat to be banned by MLB.

Red Sox fans might be the most vocal about it with Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy leading the way. Portnoy got into a social media feud with Yankees star Jazz Chilholm Jr. Since Alex Bregman's Instagram post, other baseball fans have called out Boston, despite the fact Bregman has not used a torpedo bat in any games so far. Meanwhile, other fans want Red Sox players to start using the controversial bats.

One individual claimed, “I thought these were illegal and using it was cheating. Right Red Sox fans? Isn’t that what yall were saying?”

“Any chance we can get [Rafael] Devers, [Trevor] Story, and [Triston] Casas tennis rackets,” asked one fan.

This person stated, “Yah [Alex Bregman] needs it.”

“Bet that thing can absolutely hammer a trash can,” joked another user.

One person called out Dave Portnoy, saying, “Hey @stoolpresidente, care to comment, or does cheating and players who suck using them only apply to the Yankees?”

Alex Bregman has had a sluggish start to the 2025 season, as has several players on the Red Sox. Boston is 1-4 through its first five games of the season as the team has seemingly struggled at the plate. But, luckily it's a long season.

Through 22 at-bats, the 31-year-old third baseman has recorded a .227 batting average and .267 OBP and has yet to hit a home run or hit any RBIs. Alex Bregman will have a chance to get back on track on Wednesday when the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles.