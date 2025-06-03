Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not mince words after Boston’s 7–6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

In his postgame remarks, Cora stressed urgency.

“We’re not that far off. I truly believe that,” Cora stated. “But we have to make sure we start off series the right way.”

Additionally, he didn’t hold back on the pitchers.

“I truly believe our pitching staff should be better,” Cora declared.

The night started badly for Boston. Remarkably, the Angels became the first visiting team in Fenway history to hit three home runs in the first inning. Zach Neto led off with a homer. Afterward, Nolan Schanuel walked, and Taylor Ward singled. Then, Jorge Soler reached on a fielding error, allowing Schanuel to score. Shortly after, Mike Trout crushed a towering three-run blast to center. Finally, Jo Adell capped the inning with a solo shot, making it 6–0 before Boston even got an out.

Importantly, Mike Trout’s night was historic. His three-run homer marked his 1,675th career hit, moving him to second on the Angels’ all-time list. Additionally, he finished 3-for-4, once again proving why he is one of baseball’s most feared hitters. The three-time American League MVP recently returned to the Angels' lineup, who visibly struggled without their star.

Nevertheless, Boston fought back. In the third, Jarren Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers’ RBI double. Then, in the fifth, the Red Sox mounted a four-run rally. Duran singled, Devers walked, and both crossed the plate on hits by Rob Refsnyder and Carlos Narváez. Furthermore, Romy Gonzalez added a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 6–5.

However, the Angels struck again in the sixth when Adell hit his second homer of the night, a solo blast to left-center. Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela responded with a solo shot in the eighth, making it 7–6. Still, former Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen shut the door in the ninth to seal the win.

Boston currently sits at 6–16 in one-run games this season and holds fourth place in the American League East standings. Additionally, the team is 16-15 at home. They will look to bounce back in the second game of the series at Fenway Park.