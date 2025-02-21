The Boston Red Sox are entering spring training with an air of excitement around them. Not only have they reinforced their major league roster with talented players this offseason, but they also have a budding crop of prospects that appear to be close to finding their way to the big leagues. The leader of that group is Roman Anthony, but he's dealing with an injury that led to an update from manager Alex Cora.

Anthony split time in Double-A and Triple-A last season, and he absolutely raked at both levels, finishing the year with a .291 batting average while smacking 18 home runs and driving in 65 runs. In the eyes of most scouts, he's the second best prospect in baseball behind Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he won't be playing for Boston on Friday, as he's dealing with a sore right elbow after getting hit by a pitch on Thursday.

“MLB's No. 2 prospect Roman Anthony not playing today because he was hit by a pitch yesterday. ‘He's sore,' said Alex Cora. Right elbow,” Ian Browne of MLB.com reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Alex Cora, Red Sox not concerned about Roman Anthony injury

Even though Anthony only played 35 games at Triple-A last season, there are a lot of eyes on him at spring training, as a strong showing could lead to him making the Opening Day roster. Given the talent Boston now has at their disposal, that's going to make Anthony's path to the majors right off the bat a bit more difficult, but fans want to see how the budding prospect fares after his meteoric ascent last season.

After getting hit by a pitch on Thursday, though, folks will have to wait a bit longer to see Anthony in action. The good news is that, for the time being, the Red Sox have enough pieces on their team that they don't have to rush him into action. But once he does take the field, Cora and the coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on his progress before determining where they want him to start the season.