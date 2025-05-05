The Boston Red Sox will not have the services of first baseman Triston Casas for the rest of the 2025 MLB season, at least. Casas suffered a devastating patellar tendon tear injury while running to first base in last Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

With Casas sidelined, Boston has to figure out what to do with a suddenly uncertain situation at first base. Rafael Devers has been among the options that popped up, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn't seem to be interested in looking at the designated hitter's direction to address the need at first base.

“We asked him to do something in spring training that in the beginning he didn't agree with it and now he's very comfortable doing what he's doing,” Cora said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “Like I told you guys in spring training, he's my DH.”

Devers settles in as the Red Sox's designated hitter after he was asked to take over that position following the arrival of star third baseman Alex Bregman in Beantown via free agency.

So far in the regular season, the 28-year-old Devers is hitting .250/.370/.441 with five home runs and 23 RBIs across 136 at-bats in 36 games. As for Casas, he posted just a .182/.277/.303 batting line with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 155 at-bats through 35 games before going down with the aforementioned injury.

With Casas on the 10-day injured list and not expected to return to action in 2025, the Red Sox appear to have Romy Gonzalez as the top first-base option for now, as Boston still tries to look for ways to find a solution.

“This is unfortunately an opportunity to explore what's available,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said. “We'll look both internally and outside as well.”

Boston, coming off back-to-back losses to the Twins to close out the series, has an 18-18 record, good for second place in the American League East standings and just two games behind division leaders New York Yankees.