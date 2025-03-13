Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito will start the season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, and he is the second pitcher in the projected rotation to catch an injury, joining Brayan Bello, who is starting on the IL with a shoulder injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora got real on the impact this has for his team.

“We're going to be tested right away,” Lucas Giolito said, via Julian McWilliams of the Boston Glove.

The Red Sox significantly improved their rotation this offseason, but the losses of Giolito and Bello are significant. Giolito missed all of last season as well, and has not yet made his Red Sox debut. The addition of Garrett Crochet was huge, as he is a pitcher who has true Cy Young upside, as long as he throws a good amount of innings. Tanner Houck is coming off of a promising season, and Walker Buehler was a depth signing by Boston. Buehler is going to bounce back from a rough 2024, although he did perform well in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Giolito and Bello missing time to start the season, Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts are the next two up on paper when it comes to filling the Red Sox's rotation. Priester has limited big league experience, and has spent most of his career in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Fitts was acquired in the trade that sent Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees last offseason.

The Red Sox have a promising team, with many young pieces and more on the way. The lineup on paper could be one of the best in MLB. The pitching already did have some question marks, however, and the injuries to Giolito and Bello illuminate those concerns more. It will be worth watching how Priester and Fitts perform early on.