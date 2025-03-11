Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello will not be on the team's active roster to begin the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, according to Sean McAdam of masslive.com.

“Red Sox announce that RHP Brayan Bello (shoulder) will not be on Opening Day roster. Needs to continue to build arm strength; could be activated in early April,” McAdam wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, Bello is dealing with a shoulder injury. The good news is that the right-handed pitcher could return in early April. It seems as if the Red Sox want him to continue to build strength before bringing him back to the starting rotation. Bello's injury situation will be worth closely monitoring moving forward.

Red Sox hopeful Brayan Bello will return shortly after season begins

The 25-year-old features a high-ceiling. He has yet to reach his potential at the big league level, though. In 2023, he turned in a 4.24 ERA across 28 starts. During the 2024 campaign, Bello pitched to a 4.49 ERA in 30 starts.

It is worth mentioning that Bello has only pitched in the big leagues for three years. He is likely still learning how to find success in MLB. His potential suggests that he could become a star at some point down the road.

The Red Sox seemingly have belief in his potential. The team is certainly hopeful that Bello can enjoy a breakout season once he returns from his aforementioned shoulder issue. It remains to be seen when Bello will return. If he avoids any possible setbacks, Red Sox fans may be able to watch him at Fenway Park in April.

At the moment, Boston is focused on finishing spring training on a positive note. Following an inconsistent 2024 campaign, the Red Sox are looking to have a bounce back 2025 season. Perhaps the ball club will end up making a postseason run in 2025.