The Boston Red Sox drew plenty of attention in their most recent game, but this time it was because of Payton Tolle and his Major League debut, which has already sparked comparisons to one of the best left-handers, Chris Sale. The 22-year-old’s size, mechanics, and velocity have fueled the connection, with players and analysts pointing to similarities in his delivery, arm angle, and extension that resemble Sale’s trademark style.

The comparison became even clearer during his first start at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Facing fellow phenom Paul Skenes, the rookie left-hander showed why there was so much anticipation surrounding his call-up. Tolle kept Pittsburgh scoreless through five innings and struck out eight batters, flashing an electric fastball that has already become his signature. Sitting consistently at 95 mph and reaching as high as 98, he used his 6-foot-6 frame to generate over seven feet of extension on the mound. That combination gave hitters little time to react and added even more weight to the comparisons with Sale.

Andrew McCutchen was one of the first to highlight the resemblance. After facing him, McCutchen noted that Tolle’s arm angle, extension, and vertical life on his fastball reminded him of Sale, who earned a reputation as one of the league’s most dominant pitchers. McCutchen added that while Sale’s secondary pitches are more polished, Tolle’s fastball “felt very similar” and carried the type of life that makes it difficult for hitters to square up.

“He kind of reminds me of Chris Sale a little bit with his arm angle and his extension. He's obviously bigger than he is, but just from the way he was releasing it, it felt a lot like Sale. Obviously, Sale has the better secondary stuff, but the fastball plays, and I felt like it plays like Sale. He has electric stuff. His fastball is electric,” he said, according to Ian Browne X post.

Although being compared to Sale sets a very high bar, his combination of velocity, release point, and vertical movement places his fastball among the most effective in the league. For Boston, Tolle’s emergence as a power lefty provides both an immediate boost and the promise of becoming a long-term anchor in the rotation, reminiscent of the role Sale once played leading pitching staffs earlier in his career.