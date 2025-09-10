Even at 37 years old, Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman remains one of the best in the business, especially in the ninth inning. He even carried a hitless streak that covered 50 consecutive batters into Wednesday night's game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

Unfortunately for the eight-time All-Star, that incredible stretch came to an end in the ninth frame of that contest, as he gave up a leadoff double to A's designated hitter Shea Langeliers.

Shea Langeliers ends Aroldis Chapman's hitless streak at 50 batters with a leadoff double Chapman had not allowed a hit since July 23rd pic.twitter.com/BePOCpxJ39 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the game tied at 4-4, Chapman trailed Langeliers early with a ball on his first pitch. After back-to-back foul balls by Langeliers, Chapman threw an 88 mph splitter that the former sent to the center of the field. Chapman then recovered by retiring Brent Rooker on a lineout after five pitches, but he gave up a game-winning single RBI to Lawrence Butler, as the Athletics came away with a walk-off 5-4 victory.

Before facing Langeliers, the last time Chapman gave up a hit was during a game on July 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road. Between that and Wednesday's meeting with the Athletics, Chapman allowed zero hits and issued only four free passes while racking up 21 strikeouts through 14.2 innings.

Despite his rare letdown outing, Chapman still brandishes an elite 1.14 ERA to go along with a 0.67 WHIP and 29 saves on 31 save opportunities, thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.

It was quite a rollercoaster of a ride for the Red Sox and the Athletics in that game, with both teams trading leads throughout. The Athletics got on the board first with a home run from Langeliers in the first inning, while Boston got the lead in the third inning. The A's got the lead back in the fifth before Rob Refsnyder tied the score at 4-4 with an RBI double in the top of the ninth frame.

Chapman and the Red Sox drop to 81-66 and remain stuck in the third spot in the American League East standings, behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees. They will look to get back to their winning ways this coming Friday, when Boston hosts the Yankees for the start of a three-game series at Fenway Park.