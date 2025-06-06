It's been an arduous journey for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford. Towards the start of the season, Crawford was placed on the IL list with right patellar tendinopathy.

He was among a series of Red Sox pitchers battling various injuries. Recently, Crawford was out battling soreness in his wrist, delaying his scheduled rehab assignment. 

However, the Red Sox officially stated on Friday that the 29-year-old didn't have any structural damage, per Christopher Smith of Mass Live.com. As a result, Crawford is expected to take part in bullpen sessions over in Fort Meyers, Florida, this weekend. 

Manager Alex Cora said before Friday's game against the New York Yankees that Crawford's recovery will be slowly but surely. 

It’s up to him now as (far as) tolerance,he said to Mass Live.com.No live BP scheduled. Just a bullpen and we’ll know more over the weekend.”

Boston's pitching rotation is experiencing a series of injuries. Outside the exploits of Garrett Crochet, who is 5-4 with a 1.98 ERA, the remaining starters are struggling.

Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello have ever experienced injury and inconsistency. The Red Sox are currently 30-34 and in 4th place in the American League Central Division. 

When healthy, Crawford is a pitcher with promise. He has been with the Red Sox since 2021. Thus far, Crawford's overall record is 17-31. 

In 2023, Crawford went through his first full season with the Red Sox. Though he finished 6-8, he had a 4.04 ERA and 135 strikeouts. In addition, Crawford finished with 129.1 innings pitched. 

He pitched in 31 games and had 23 starts. All combined for career highs in each category. 

The following season, he led the league in starts (33), strikeouts (175), and innings (175). However, Crawford made unfortunate history in a start against the Texas Rangers. 

He led the league in home runs allowed with 12, including four against the Rangers in 5.1 innings pitched. 