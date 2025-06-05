The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 11–9 in a wild, history-making showdown at Fenway Park. After dropping the first two games of the series, Boston bounced back in the most improbable way imaginable. This marked their first win against the Angels this season, and one for the record books.

Remarkably, the Red Sox became the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to overcome four separate deficits, including a 4+ run hole, and win on a walk-off home run in a nine-inning game.

The @RedSox are the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to overcome four deficits, including a 4+ run deficit, and win with a walk off home run in a 9-inning game. pic.twitter.com/z1wWOiK0O9 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game started poorly for Boston. The Angels jumped to a 4–0 lead in the top of the first, with Taylor Ward’s three-run homer doing the damage. However, the Red Sox answered immediately. They erupted for five runs in the bottom half. Jarren Duran contributed a key hit, and David Hamilton delivered the go-ahead blow with a two-run double, giving Boston a 5–4 lead.

Even so, that lead didn’t last long. In the second inning, Zach Neto tripled in a run, and Nolan Schanuel added an RBI double. Ward hit a sacrifice fly and Schanuel scored. As a result, the Angels were back in front, 7–5. Nevertheless, the Red Sox responded again in the fourth. Wilyer Abreu hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one, and Omar Narváez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 7–7.

The Angels struck again in the fifth. Logan O’Hoppe singled to left, scoring a run and making it 8–7. Yet in the seventh, Boston came back for the third time. Abraham Toro’s sacrifice fly to center tied the game at 8–8.

Then, the cycle repeated in the eighth. Kevin Newman singled to drive in another run, putting the Angels ahead once more, 9–8. Still, Boston refused to go away. Rafael Devers delivered a clutch RBI single to even the score at 9–9 heading into the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Toro singled with one out to spark the final rally. Moments later, Ceddanne Rafaela turned on a pitch and launched a 308-foot homer around the Pesky Pole. It was a walk-off blast that sent Fenway Park into a frenzy and sealed Boston’s stunning 11–9 victory.

Cooper Criswell earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings, while Brent Burke took the loss for Los Angeles. Ultimately, Boston’s refusal to fold defined a historic night at Fenway Park.

Now sitting fourth in the American League East, the Red Sox head to Yankee Stadium to face their fiercest rivals, the New York Yankees. With momentum restored and Fenway still buzzing from Rafaela’s heroics, Boston turns its focus to the Bronx. This rivalry series brings more than just bragging rights, it offers another chance to prove that this team is built for comebacks, grit, and October dreams.