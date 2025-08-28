As the Boston Red Sox called up their No. 3 prospect in Jhostynxon Garcia last week, he had been looking for his first recorded hit in his young MLB career, and he finally got it Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. While the Red Sox swept the Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Thursday, Garcia would give insight into the emotions of getting his first hit.

Garcia would get the career milestone at the top of the fifth inning, smacking the ball to left field, getting to second base for a double, which would be the only action for Boston in that frame, but still a major moment for the 22-year-old.

According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Garcia would get the ball and lineup card to commemorate the special occasion as he expressed how “happy” he was.

“Thank God I got the first one,” Garcia said, via an interpreter. “I’m happy that it came today.”

Jhostynxon Garcia's first Major League knock! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/s4LfAupWUq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jhostynxon Garcia calls Red Sox call-up a “dream come true”

With the Red Sox in the midst of a playoff race, the team is hoping that, besides their main players, others like Garcia could contribute hugely. There's no denying that Boston sees potential in Garcia, ranked third in their farm system, per MLB.com, as when he was called up last week, he called it a “dream come true.”

“It’s just happiness,” Garcia said through a team translator, according to The Athletic. “This is something that I’ve been fighting for since I was a little kid. It’s a dream come true. And for me to be able to be here, I feel like that’s very special. I’m proud of myself to be able to make it to the big leagues.”

The look on Jhostynxon's face when he heard the news 🥹 pic.twitter.com/R6VAiD7oD4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 21, 2025

Nicknamed “The Password,” due to the spelling of his first name being complex, the Red Sox are looking for him to continue to improve as the team is 75-60, putting them second in the AL East. Boston next starts a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting Friday night.