Kutter Crawford has not thrown a single pitch for the Boston Red Sox in 2025. Boston's starting pitcher was progressing through his recovery, but delays have pushed his return date back. He, along with Tanner Houck and Jordan Hicks, are all on Alex Cora's injured list with different injuries. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Crawford's condition took a turn for the worse.

Cora told reporters before Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants that Crawford has been shut down. The 29-year-old is experiencing soreness in his right wrist, according to Boston Globe writer Tim Healey. The Red Sox are not taking any chances with his recovery, fearing that pushing him any further could cause more severe issues.

Crawford's return is still weeks away, putting even more pressure on Hicks and Houck to have big comebacks. Cora's pitching staff could look drastically different by the time Crawford is able to make his 2025 debut.

After Boston traded away Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15. After that trade, one of the prevailing opinions on the Red Sox's plans is that almost no one is safe from trade.

Cora has a lot to deal with, but not being able to look forward to Crawford's return hurts. Houck should come back and be the team's second starter behind Garett Crochet. However, the pitchers behind them have been shaky.

Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins impressed against the New York Yankees. Unfortunately, he lacks the experience that Cora could lean on in the postseason. Lucas Giolito is playing well, but his consistency is something to watch in the second half of the season.

Crawford's recovery is a long road. Any injury involving a pitcher's throwing arm is a big deal. Wrist injuries are less common than those in the elbow or shoulder, but are just as serious.

While Crawford's shut down is unfortunate, the Red Sox's focus remains on the positive. Houck and Hicks should return soon.

They will join a team that is 8-2 over their last ten games. Boston's series opening win over the Giants came with some drama, but they walked away with a win.

The American League East has shifted from a race for second place behind the New York Yankees to a wide open race. The Red Sox have a chance to take advantage of New York's struggles and surpass them in the standings.

Unfortunately, they will have to make do without Crawford. If Cora has proved anything this season, it is that no matter what is going on around the team, he can get his players to focus on the task at hand and still win games.