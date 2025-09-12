The Boston Red Sox will host a crucial three-game series with the New York Yankees this weekend. Both teams are in the thick of both the American League East and Wild Card races.

The Red Sox have been hit hard by the injury bug during the second half of the season. Roman Anthony, who was becoming a star in the major leagues, may miss the rest of the regular season with an oblique strain. Slugger Wilyer Abreu was recently placed on the injured list with a calf strain.

Then, the other day, Romy Gonzalez left Wednesday's game with knee soreness.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, manager Alex Cora provided an update on Gonzalez, per Red Sox reporter Christopher Smith.

“He's doing OK. A little bit banged up. He'll be available off the bench today. And hopefully he'll start tomorrow,” Cora said.

The 29-year-old infielder is experiencing a breakout season. After struggling to find consistent playing time over the first four years of his career, Gonzalez is hitting .311 this season. Across just 270 at-bats, he has 48 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Gonzalez has hit up and down Boston's lineup this season. With Anthony out for an extended amount of time, he's been spending more time near the top of the order, though. His ability to get on base has made him the perfect table-setter.

While he not start on Friday, the fact he is available off the bench is huge.

The importance of this series cannot be understated.

The Red Sox enter Friday's game a half-game behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot. They are also just 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the division.

Thus far this season, Boston has had New York's number. The Red Sox have won eight of 10 meetings, including being swept at Fenway in mid-June. They have out-scored the Yankees 56-37 this year, holding New York to three runs or less in six games.

Boston will roll out their three best starters for the series, with Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Crochet taking the bump, respectively.