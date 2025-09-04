The Boston Red Sox rookie outfielder, Roman Anthony, one of the most impactful first-year players in the American League this season, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Anthony, 21, exited Tuesday’s 11-7 win over the Cleveland Guardians after striking out in the fourth inning, visibly grabbing at his lower back. He later admitted the discomfort began on a check swing during the at-bat. An MRI conducted on Wednesday confirmed the strain.

According to Red Sox Beat Reporter at MassLive.com, Christopher Smith, when asked how he felt afterward, Anthony summed it up in two words:

“Not great.” He added, “Yeah, not much different than I did yesterday. So not feeling great.”

Manager Alex Cora said oblique strains typically take four to six weeks to heal, a timeline that would keep Anthony out until at least the postseason. The Red Sox have 22 games left, with the regular season set to end on Sept. 28. That schedule all but ensures Anthony’s absence until the start of the AL Wild Card Series, should Boston secure a playoff berth.

Article Continues Below

The injury is a significant setback for the Red Sox, who entered Wednesday tied with the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot and 2.5 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. Since Anthony’s debut on June 9, Boston has gone 46-36, climbing from fourth place in the AL East and out of the postseason picture to firmly in contention.

Anthony’s offensive production has been a driving force behind that turnaround. In 71 games, he has batted .292 with an .859 OPS, recording 18 doubles, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and four stolen bases. His 138 wRC+ ranks second on the team among qualified hitters, trailing only Nathaniel Lowe. He also posted a 13.2% walk rate in 303 plate appearances, giving the Red Sox a consistent presence at the top of the order. Since August 6, he has led off 22 of 25 games, during which Boston won 10 of 13 to strengthen its Wild Card standing.

Anthony’s best stretch came in August, as he was named American League Rookie of the Month after hitting .304/.390/.520 with six homers, 13 RBIs, and two steals in 26 games. Such a performance justifies why Boston signed him to an eight-year, $130 million extension on August 6, securing him through 2034.

This injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Red Sox, with fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu still sidelined by a calf strain. That leaves Ceddanne Rafaela and Jarren Duran to anchor the outfield, with Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida, Nate Eaton, and newly recalled Nick Sogard likely to rotate in.