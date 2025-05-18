May 18, 2025 at 1:56 AM ET

The Boston Red Sox didn’t just win a baseball game Saturday night — they made a statement. And Jarren Duran had the perfect words for it.

“We have a come-from-behind spirit,” Duran told Ken Rosenthal after the game. “We like to fight, and today it worked out for us.”

Trailing 5-0 in the third inning, it looked like another long night at Fenway. Starter Lucas Giolito gave up three home runs in his four innings of work, including back-to-back shots to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna in the first, followed by a two-run blast from Drake Baldwin. Giolito lasted only four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, and appeared to set the tone for a fifth consecutive Boston loss.

Instead, the Red Sox flipped the script — led by a relentless offense, lights-out bullpen, and a clutch finish from Rafael Devers.

The rally started with a two-run shot to center by Duran in the third, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Duran wasn’t done, throwing out Alex Verdugo at home in the sixth to keep the score close and later delivering the game-tying two-run single in the eighth.

The Red Sox take down the Braves behind Rafael Devers' booming home run

Boston’s bullpen, plagued by inconsistency all season, delivered its best performance yet. Brennan Bernardino, Nick Burdi, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman combined for five scoreless innings, holding Atlanta’s potent lineup in check. Chapman set the stage for the walk-off with a clean top of the ninth.

That’s when Devers came through.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, the Red Sox DH launched a 2-1 breaking ball from Pierce Johnson deep into the night, clearing the right-center bullpen and sending Fenway into a frenzy. It was Devers’ eighth home run of the season — and his first career walk-off homer.

“Obviously, very excited because of the type of game,” Devers said postgame through interpreter Carlos Villoria-Benitez. “To come back and win this type of game means a lot.”

Devers has been scorching hot lately, reaching base in 19 of his last 20 games and hitting .397 over that span. Though Boston’s brass pushed him to play first base after Triston Casas went down, Devers has doubled down on sticking with the DH role — and the numbers are backing him up.

“He’s locked in,” manager Alex Cora said. “Right now, he’s our DH, and he’s doing an outstanding job.”

As for Duran, his fingerprints were all over this one. A homer, a game-tying hit, a critical outfield assist — and a clear message about who this team is.

“You’re going to get punched in the mouth,” Duran said. “But I thought the way we responded today was a good thing. We were down early and down bad, and we just stayed resilient.”

Boston will send Brayan Bello to the mound in Sunday’s rubber match, hoping this comeback becomes the spark to ignite their season.