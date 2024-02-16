The Boston Red Sox are coming off of an uncharacteristically bad season that saw them finish in last place in the AL East with 78 wins to their collective names. The team is hoping for an improvement in its pitching staff this season and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is attempting to lead the way.

Recently the Sox got a three-word Kenley Jansen take on the team's playoff hopes after a postseason-less 2023 campaign. The Red Sox made a sneaky, under-the-radar move in signing a former Tigers All-Star to a two-year deal.

Now that the table is being set for a better 2024, Red Sox fans can sit back and enjoy spring training as Manager Alex Cora's team prepares to take on a loaded AL East in 2024.

Martinez Helping Red Sox Pitchers 

Martinez worked with Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello this offseason multiple times according to a report from MLB.com.

“I was able to work out with him three or four times [in the winter],” said Bello.

“When I got there, my slider wasn't in the best shape. So he gave me a few tips. And that same day, I was able to get a good grip on it. I was throwing it consistently and then in the next few days, I was gaining more confidence with it. So yeah, it was a very good time that I spent with him and with Pedro and helping me to get my slider sharp.”

Bello's Improvement Needed in 2024 

The Dominican Republic born Bello had a 12-11 record with a 4.24 ERA last season along with 132 strikeouts, far off Martinez's typical season with Boston during his illustrious Hall-of-Fame career.

The 24-year-old walked just 45 batters but gave up more hits than innings pitched, a stat he must work on improving this offseason.

Cora says Bello has improved in at least one key area. He will pitch behind Nick Pivetta and staff ace Lucas Giolito this season.

“He's grown into a man now,” Cora said about Bello. “He's gained some weight, he looks stronger, he did an outstanding job in the offseason.

“Now, it's about his buildup and being ready for the opening series.”

 