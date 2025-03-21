The Boston Red Sox have high hopes of making a big move in the American League East standings this year. They made several key additions in the offseason, adding starters Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the pitching staff. The Red Sox also added All-Star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman as the team began spring training, and that move gave the team a bolt of energy and a boat load of confidence. They also had a healthy Liam Hendriks and veteran fireballer Aroldis Chapman to handle the key end-of-game relief situations.

Hendriks missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery and forearm soreness when he returned to the team. Hendriks has struggled during his performances this spring and that could have an impact on Red Sox manager Alex Cora as he decides who will fill the closer's role for Boston.

The Australian native knows that he has struggled in his appearances this spring. He said that if the Red Sox are going to use Chapman as their closer at the start of the season, he has no argument based on his performance.

“I think it’s been pretty well proven this spring training who deserves that spot after earning it all spring and that’s definitely not me,” Hendriks said. “I’ve always said I wanted to win it, but it’s not the end of the world if I don’t.”

Numbers may point Red Sox to closing with Chapman over Hendriks

Hendriks, who has also battled back from non-Hodgkins lymphoma that was discovered in 2022, has not had his best form. He has appearedin 5 games and pitched 5.0 innings while giving up 12 hits, 6 earned runs and 2 home runs. He has a 10.80 earned run average and just 4 strikeouts.

Chapman had made 6 appearances this spring and has been on the mound for 5.1 innings. He has given up 3 hits and 2 earned runs, and he has not given up a home run. He has a 3.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts and 4 bases on balls.

In addition to bringing in Crochet, Buehler and Bregman, the Red Sox have 3 highly touted prospects in camp who are bidding to make the team.

Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell are all trying to show that they are ready to compete at the big-league level.

Mayer, who was drafted as a shortstop but can play multiple positions including 2nd base, is having the best showing of the three. He has 11 hits in 31 at bats and he is slashing .355/.444/.581 with 1 home run, 10 runs batted in and 18 total bases.

Anthony is slashing .233/.368/.357 with 1 homer and 10 RBI. Campbell has struggled quite a bit at the plate and he looks like he will open the season at the Triple-A level.