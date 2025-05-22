While the conversation around the Boston Red Sox is an immense amount of trade rumors, there is a more crucial conversation to be had regarding fan interaction with the players, as highlighted by pitcher Liam Hendriks. With Hendriks acting as a huge boost for the Red Sox bullpen, he took to social media to talk about the death threats that he and his family are receiving.

Hendriks posted to Instagram and wrote a message saying that the comments he's receiving are targeting himself and his wife, calling them “horrible and cruel.” He would end his statement by saying that he believes he speaks “for all players” when saying that “enough is enough” in regards to threats against players.

“Just as an fyi [for your information],” Hendriks wrote, according to The Athletic. “Threats against my life and my wife's life are horrible and cruel. You need help. Leaving comments telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile.”

“Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life's purpose before hiding behind a screen, attacking players and their families,” Hendriks continued. “Whether you do it from your ‘Fake accounts' or are dumb enough to do it from your real account. I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say. Enough is enough.”

Liam Hendriks on how he's being used in the Red Sox's bullpen

As it's been a relatively frustrating season for the Red Sox pitcher due to injuries, Hendriks wouldn't be the only one to speak about the death threats towards players. Looking at the baseball aspect in connection to Hendriks, he would talk to the media on Wednesday about some frustration with how he's being used in the bullpen.

Hendriks even said that after Wednesday's 5-1 loss against the New York Mets, for which he was credited with the defeat, he spoke to manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow about his usage.

“There were a couple games where it was like I was the last guy in the bullpen, and it’s a new experience for me,” Hendriks said. “I feel like I’d been pitching well enough to get trusted in a couple of those situations, and it didn’t come to fruition.”

“We had a couple chats and I got in there today and it didn’t quite work out,” Hendriks continued. “At the end of the day, regardless of any situation, I got to go out there and get the job done when I do pitch, and today I didn’t.”

Boston starts a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.