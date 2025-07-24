The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies looking for revenge. Philadelphia won in extra innings in the opener and beat Boston 4-1 on Tuesday. The Phillies saw Bryce Harper get off to a great start in the finale. Unfortunately, Alex Cora had to take out Marcelo Mayer before the top of the seventh inning, replacing him with Abraham Toro.

Mayer left the game with left wrist discomfort, according to Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey. The injury is concerning for the 22-year-old infielder who has held down third base for Cora. With Alex Bregman out with injury, the Red Sox have had to get creative with their lineup. Luckily for them, Mayer has emerged as a young star at third base, providing stability in the hot corner.

The rookie infielder went to the clubhouse to get checked out by team doctors. The severity of his injury is up in the air, but Boston fans hope that he is not out for very long. In the meantime Toro has proven that he is a competent replacement. However, Meyer being out for a while could be a tough blow to a team looking to gain some kind of momentum in their season.

Boston's success this season has changed their trade deadline approach. An injury to Mayer could force them to make some more adjustments. Cora can lean on Toro for now, but he is not a long-term answer in that part of the field. If the Red Sox move Trevor Story, the hole at shortstop is Mayer's to lose. If he misses time, the backups behind him are significantly worse on both ends.

Boston and Philadelphia finished their series with a back-and-forth game. However, Mayer's injury will leave a sour taste in Cora's mouth, no matter how the game ends. Missing one of their young prospects for any period of time is rough, especially for a team fighting to hold on to a playoff berth.