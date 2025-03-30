The Boston Red Sox made the decision to change Rafael Devers’ position this season. With new addition Alex Bregman manning third base, Devers is now Boston’s full-time designated hitter. Unfortunately, the ninth-year veteran hasn’t done much hitting so far this season.

Devers did set a major-league record on Saturday, however with 10 strikeouts in the first three games of the season, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

The three-time All-Star has had trouble adjusting this season. He’s still searching for his first hit and has gone 0-12 with 10 strikeouts. He did draw a bases-loaded walk to pick up his first RBI of 2025 in Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers but after three starts at DH Devers is slashing .000/.077/.000.

Rafael Devers is struggling as the Red Sox's DH

When the Red Sox signed Gold Glove-winning third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason, there was immediate tension in Boston. Devers had been the team’s starting third baseman since he debuted in 2017.

Devers initially refused to change positions and there was some talk within the organization of shifting Bregman to second base. After all, the Red Sox signed Devers to an 11-year, $331 million extension in 2023 and the team didn’t want to alienate him.

But Bregman is a significantly better fielder than Devers by pretty much any metric available. And he’s coming off a Gold Glove season at third base. Devers, on the other hand, led the league in errors at the hot corner for the seventh time in his career in 2024.

Boston seemed to be leaning toward playing Bregman at third regardless of Devers’ feelings on the matter. But before it came to that, Devers changed his mind about the position switch, agreeing to give up third and take over as the Red Sox’s DH.

Despite having his blessing, manager Alex Cora went a step further in settling the dispute over the position. He decided that Devers wouldn’t play third base even when Bregman had a day off. Cora is apparently trying to prevent any potential controversy over the position by making it clear that Devers is the DH for the team and Bregman owns third base.

Unfortunately, the defensive shakeup seems to have affected Devers' bat early in the season. After three games he’s struggling to adjust to his new role.