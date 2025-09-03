The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 11-7 on Tuesday night to secure a series win. They overcame a rough Garrett Crochet start to take the win at Fenway Park. But a concerning injury had Boston fans holding their collective breath after the game. Red Sox star rookie Roman Anthony left the game in the fourth inning, holding his back. He spoke with Marcos Grunfeld of Elemergente.com about the injury.

“Roman Anthony said he has never experienced oblique tightness before,” Grunfeld reported. “He also mentioned that it feels ‘worse’ than the back injury he suffered weeks ago. ‘It sucks.'”

The Red Sox ascended this season once Anthony joined the club. He has been their lead-off hitter and starting in the outfield throughout the summer, as Boston has joined the AL East race. Now, they hope he is back for a West Coast trip before a huge series at Fenway against the New York Yankees next week.

Anthony missed two games in August due to mid-back tightness. In the month he has played since that absence, his stats have been just as incredible, if not a little better, than they were before. But now, he may have a more serious injury that could cost him time.

The Red Sox have three prospects they are very high on, and Anthony has been the best so far. His .859 OPS and 3.1 bWAR are enough to have him in a deep Rookie of the Year race with Athletics stars Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. They are set to square off this week, and it would be disappointing if Anthony missed the series.

Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer are the future of the Boston Red Sox. But the present chances are resting solely on Anthony this year, with Campbell in the minors and Mayer injured.