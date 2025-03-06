For the last three seasons, Trevor Story has battled injuries, but as he enters the 2025 campaign, the Boston Red Sox shortstop focuses on staying on the field and playing at an elite level. Story is determined to make an impact after appearing in just 163 games over the past three years due to various injuries, including hand, heel, elbow, and shoulder issues.

Now fully healthy, the 32-year-old is eager to return to the form that made him one of baseball’s best shortstops during his time with the Colorado Rockies. “No complaints about my body. It’s time to get back into the flow,” Story said, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “I look back at ‘18 and ‘19, my best years in Colorado. That’s the type of hitter that I am, and I haven’t shown that consistently in Boston.”

Beyond personal performance, Story also recognizes his role as a veteran leader in the Red Sox clubhouse. However, he acknowledges that being sidelined with injuries has made that responsibility more challenging. “I want to lead and help players out and be a mentor,” Story said. “But it definitely lands a little different when you’re in the fire with the guys every single day. You’re on road trips; you’re out there battling with the boys. That’s the best way to lead.”

The past three years have given Story a new perspective on his love for the game. He knows that staying healthy is the key to fulfilling his potential and being the kind of player—and teammate—he wants to be.

Trevor Story looks to bounce back with the Red Sox in 2025

During spring training, Story has impressed with his defensive work and energy on the field. While he has been cautious with his workload, taking occasional rest days, he remains confident in his ability to regain his All-Star form. “Right where I left off before the injuries,” Story said. “That’s truly my expectation. I really do feel like my best ball is ahead of me.”

Story’s offseason training focused on regaining his explosiveness and bat speed. He continues to work with performance coach Brian Buck, who regularly tracks his athleticism through jump tests linked to sprint speed and power at the plate. According to Story, his numbers remain as strong as they were in his prime, giving him confidence that he hasn’t lost a step.

New Red Sox teammate Alex Bregman, who has trained with Story in the past, has no doubts about what the shortstop can still do. “He looks incredible physically,” Bregman said. “His at-bats have been great. I’m looking forward to seeing him at that All-Star level.” Rafael Devers, who has played only a season’s worth of games alongside Story due to injuries, is excited about the impact a fully healthy Story can have on the team. “You really see the difference when he’s out there,” Devers said.

For Story, simply being healthy isn’t enough—he wants to dominate. Whether it’s making highlight-reel plays at shortstop, swiping bases, or launching home runs at Fenway Park, he’s determined to prove he’s still among the game’s best. “There’s nothing like raking in the big leagues,” Story said. “That feeling, you just can’t get it anywhere else.” Now, all that’s left is for him to stay on the field and turn his expectations into reality.