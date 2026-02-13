Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas clarified Thursday that his cryptic Instagram post attracting offseason attention was meant for one person, not the franchise or its roster choices.

On Nov. 4, Casas shared a photo of himself tracking a ball at Fenway Park with “Deacon Blues” by Steely Dan playing in the background. The caption read:

“If we're gonna have any chance at something decent it's stuff like this that needs to be addressed, I'm going to try to be as transparent as possible… within reason. No delusion, just normalizing the tough conversation.”

The post garnered 4,856 shares, 23,600 likes, and 697 comments, and drew coverage from the New York Post questioning its meaning.

Speaking at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Thursday, Casas stated:

“All my Instagram captions, I'm talking to one person. That's just something that I'm thinking that I'm not saying to them, that I put it on the caption. So they don't even mean anything really relatively to my life.”

Similar sentiments appeared in previous posts, including a June 4, 2024, declaration of commitment and a March 20, 2025, caption referencing unresolved issues in a relationship.

The clarification comes amid uncertainty surrounding Casas' status. The 26-year-old is working back from a left patellar tendon rupture sufferedon May 2, 2025, which required surgery. This past season, he appeared in 29 games, batting .182 (18-for-99) with three home runs, 11 RBIs, a .277 on-base percentage, and a .303 slugging percentage. He also missed significant time in 2024 after tearing rib cartilage.

Over four MLB seasons with Boston, Casas owns a .241 average with 197 hits, 45 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 110 runs scored. His 2023 campaign included 24 home runs and a third-place finish in American League Rookie of the Year voting. With the Red Sox acquiring veteran first baseman Willson Contreras, Casas could begin 2026 in Triple-A Worcester if not ready for Opening Day.