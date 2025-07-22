The MLB Trade Deadline season is upon us. With less than 10 days remaining until the deadline, many teams will want to improve their rosters to compete for a chance at the postseason.

Both races are wide open. The Detroit Tigers only have a 0.5-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the American League. In the NL, it's very similar, but it includes two teams in the NL Central. The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in the league and are atop the NL standings with a 60-40 record, one game up over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have won 11 straight games.

The Boston Red Sox were the hottest team heading into the All-Star break. After winning 10 straight themselves, the Sox are coming off a loss and have lost three of their last 10 games. They are still playing very well and have inserted themselves into the conversation as an AL contender. Even after trading away Rafael Devers, the Sox lineup is performing well, now at 500 runs scored this season.

The Sox are 54-48. Unless they go on another surge, winning the AL East is unlikely. However, this team can be a sleeper in the American League playoff picture. They should definitely be buyers as we approach July 31.

Rumors have been circulating for a few months now that the Red Sox could trade away Jarren Duran, given their surplus of outfielders. The San Diego Padres seem like a great fit for Duran, and it could potentially be a deal where both teams are buying and selling at the same time. The Red Sox have shown that they can afford to send away some talent, and they need to acquire pitching. If the Red Sox are capable of doing that, they can make a series run in October.

Starting pitcher Walker Buehler wants to be a part of it.

“It's probably good timing to hopefully push the front office to go out and buy and help us make a run,” Buehler said. “We did our part at the end of the first half there. I want to stay here and be part of it. Don't want to be on the wrong side of a trade.”

Buehler is having a rough first season in Boston. He carries a 5.72 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. However, the right-hander has improved lately and is coming off his best outing of the season, allowing only one run in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. If Boston sees this type of success from Buehler, then that could change the direction of the rotation.

