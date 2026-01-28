After losing out in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox are still deciding how they want to proceed at third base. One option would be signing free agent Eugenio Suarez.

With the type of bat Suarez possesses, the Red Sox won't be the only team in line for his services. Still, the third baseman was included in Boston's latest roster projection from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“Running parallel to all of that is what seems to be a slow market for Suárez, who isn’t a great defender and strikes out too often but did mash 49 homers last year,” Cotillo wrote. “A rival agent speculated this week that he thinks Suárez’s deal is going to come in much lower than initial projections suggested, meaning the Red Sox might see the value in getting the slugger on a very palatable deal. At that point, with the CBT budget soaring, other moves to move money are likely necessary.”

Article Continues Below

The Red Sox have been in trade talks involving numerous infielders. However, no deal has been close and the price may go up as spring training nears. Going with a free agent might be the cheaper and easier way to bring some pop to the hot corner.

Suarez split time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners in 2025, earning his second career All-Star nomination. Over 159 games, the infielder hit .228 with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs. If he played on the Red Sox, Suarez would've ranked first in home runs and RBIs by a solid margin.

Craig Breslow and company will continue to work the phone to see if they can make another trade happen. But if that doesn't come to fruition, Suarez remains an option in free agency.