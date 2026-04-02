Puka Nacua's been in the headlines this offseason for all the wrong reasons. The Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver continues to find himself in trouble for his actions. The latest headline about Nacua is about a civil case filed against him, where the plaintiff alleges that the wide receiver assaulted her and made antisemitic remarks to her during a New Year's Eve Party.

Today, it was reported that Nacua has checked into a rehab facility. The Rams' wide receiver's lawyer, Levi McCathern, released a statement shortly after that report was made public. McCarthern says that Nacua went into a holistic care facility before the formal allegations were made public.

“Puka takes responsibility for his well-being and increasing his performance during the off-season,” McCathern writes. “So, in early March – before any temporary restraining order was filed by Madison Atiabi and subsequently denied by the Court – Puka voluntarily entered a holistic care facility to focus on his personal growth.”

McCathern also writes in his statement that Nacua should return from rehab in time for the Rams' offseason activities, such as OTAs.

The allegations about Nacua were made public last week. In the civil case, Atiabi claims that Nacua shouted an anti-Semitic remark during their New Year's Eve party. This started an escalating turn of events that saw the Rams' wide receiver bite both Atiabi and an unnamed friend of hers during the party.

This, unfortunately, isn't the first time that Nacua has been in the headlines for anti-Semitism. The Rams wide receiver went viral last season when he appeared on internet personality Adin Ross' Kick stream. During that stream, Nacua made a couple of gestures that were interpreted as anti-Semitic, drawing flak from fans.

These controversies come at absolutely the wrong time for Nacua, who is due for a contract extension this season. After Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was made the highest-paid WR in the league, the Rams WR was expected to be next. Nacua will most likely still land that big-time team on par or more than Smith-Njigba: he's one of the best WRs in the league after all. However, the negotiations will be a bit rockier than he initially hopes.