The Boston Red Sox debuted their yellow City Connect jerseys in 2021. Four years later, the Red Sox and ace pitcher Garrett Crochet revealed the team's new City Connect uniforms that pay homage to the Green Monster. Crochet, Rafael Devers, and the rest of Boston's roster debut the jerseys on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. They are coming into the game following a loss against the Detroit Tigers, but Boston had one of the best highlights of the season in the loss.

Their new jerseys have fans reacting in a variety of ways on social media. Some fans think that the new jerseys are great, appreciating the fact that the team is shouting out what makes Fenway Park unique. Others think that it's the second swing and miss by the team when it comes to their City Connect uniforms.

“These are going to look amazing vs Chris sale tonight wow,” one fan said.

“The best city connect jerseys to date. Less is more,” posted another.

“Worst city connects I’ve seen even the Taco Bell Rockies clear this,” claimed one fan.

“both of their city connect attempts have been god awful,” said another, sharing their distaste.

“Someone’s gotta wear green in Boston after the Celtics get eliminated,” one fan posted, connecting the Red Sox to the Boston Celtics before their Game 6 against the New York Knicks.

Boston picked a great game to debut their new jerseys. Crochet takes on 2024 National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale in the series opener on Friday. The Red Sox will look to get back on track against the Braves and snap a three-game losing streak.

While the new uniforms are turning heads, all eyes are still on Devers and his conflict with the organization. The 28-year-old slugger refused to learn to play first base after Alex Bregman replaced him at third.

Regardless of how the drama between both parties works out, the Boston is in the middle of the playoff race. They hope that their new City Connect jerseys can spark the team to a win.

If the Red Sox can come out on top against Sale, they have a chance of sweeping the series.