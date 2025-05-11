Currently two games behind their hated rivals from New York in the standings, the Boston Red Sox are looking to finally get to the top of the AL East. Unfortunately, injuries have been in a thorn in the team's side, and they lost another player when first baseman Romy Gonzalez was sent to the IL. In the wake of his injury, it's fair to speculate the following: will Red Sox manager Alex Cora force franchise star Rafael Devers to play first base? Cora discussed the possibility in an interview with ESPN Saturday.

“There was plenty of drama following Thursday's win over the Texas Rangers, when designated hitter Rafael Devers said he wouldn't play first base,” wrote ESPN in their report Saturday. “That caused the Red Sox brass to travel to Kansas City for meetings with Devers. Cora was asked if this latest move might lead to Devers starting to take ground balls at first base. “We'll keep talking about stuff,” he said, deflecting the question. “We'll keep looking for our alternatives. We'll do what we need to do to keep getting better. We've got Romy, we've got Toro now, and we've got Sogi. That's the route we're going to have right now.'”

Devers signed an extension of over $300 million dollars before last season. He is the franchise star that the current team is built around. So, why is Devers so resistant to moving to first base? And why is this causing friction between him and the team brass? If Boston can't figure this out sooner rather than later, then they may have bigger problems on their hands.

Would playing Rafael Devers at first base help the Red Sox at all?

Devers was already forced to give up his starting role at third base when the team signed Alex Bregman this offseason. Now, with Gonzalez and Triston Casas on the IL, will Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow try to induce him to move from designated hitter to first base?

The trio had a meeting with Red Sox majority owner John Henry on Friday, where Henry and Devers spoke face to face. It isn't the first time that owner has had to have a heart-to-heart with his star player, nor will it likely be the last. Does this meeting, along with other factors, mean that Devers might finally make the move to first base? If so, then the Red Sox' problems might be solved. However, if it doesn't end up in that result, then the headaches might just continue at Fenway Park.