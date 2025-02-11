With MLB teams flooding into their respective Spring Training camps across Florida and Arizona, fans will finally begin to receive long-awaited updates on each team's key players. For the Chicago Cubs, it's second baseman Nico Hoerner, who underwent flexor tendon surgery back in October.

“He's not gonna miss much [time], if at all,” said Cubs skipper Craig Counsell on Monday, as reported by Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network.

Hoerner, who has been a staple in the Cubs' middle infield over the past three seasons, appeared in a career-high 151 games for Chicago in 2024. Hoerner has posted an OPS+ north of 100 in each season since 2022 and has remained a pretty consistent batter during his tenure on the North Side.

The 27-year-old Hoerner slashed .273/.335/.373 across 641 plate appearances in 2024, swiping 31 bases along the way. Hoerner resides in the middle of the diamond with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has dealt with his share of injury woes.

Swanson signed with the Cubs back in December of 2022 and has spent the last two seasons as the team's shortstop. The 31-year-old Swanson led the league in games played during the 2021 and 2022 seasons while he was with the Atlanta Braves, playing in 160 and 162 games, respectively. Over his two seasons on the North Side, however, Swanson has had some trouble staying on the field. Swanson missed some time in May with a knee sprain and even admitted to MLB.com that he played through a sports hernia during the season. Subsequently, Swanson underwent core surgery but is expected to be ready for spring camp.

In fact, Counsell noted that Hoerner's surgery also gives the team some protection in the event that Swansons suffers more trouble.

“I want Nico to be able to play shortstop. He wants to be able to play shortstop when needed,” Counsell said. “My goal for this — and Nico’s goal as well for this — is to get him to that point and that’s important.”

The Cubs will kick off their Cactus League season with a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 20. Opening Day of the regular season — also against the Dodgers — will be on March 18 in Tokyo.