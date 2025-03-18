Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell couldn't help but give Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto his props even in defeat. Yamamoto threw 72 pitches for five innings and struck out four as the Dodgers defeated the Cubs 4-1 in the opening game of the Tokyo Series in Japan. The Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead after catcher Miguel Amaya hit a double to right field to bring in Dansby Swanson in the second inning.

Counsell pulled starter Shota Imanaga after he threw 69 pitches in four no-hit innings.

The Dodgers scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Yamamoto was taken out in the fifth before the bullpen held the Cubs to one run for the remaining four innings. In the ninth inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI single to left field to bring in Shohei Ohtani from third to increase the Dodgers lead.

Yamamoto's performance on the mound played a prominent role in keeping the Dodgers in the game.

Counsell complimented Yamamoto's ability to use the splitter pitch.

“His splits were outstanding…it’s a tough pitch to lay off,” Counsell said per Fabian Aradya of The Athletic.

Yamamoto is known for his trademark splitter. MLB scouts said his splitter would be his best out pitch.

Yamamoto is a native of Bizen, Japan. He is entering his second season with the Dodgers after starting in 18 games. He went 7-2, collected 105 strikeouts, and finished with a 3.00 ERA.

Yamamoto pitched in Game 2 of the World Series against the Yankees. He threw for 6 1/3 innings, allowed only one hit, and the Dodgers won 4-2 before clinching the World Series.

Counsell is entering his second season as the Cubs manager. In November 2023, he signed a five-year contract worth over $40 million, making him the highest-paid manager in MLB history in average and total value.

The Cubs finished the 2024 season with an 83-79 record, equaling their record from the year prior. They fell short of the playoffs.

Chicago and LA play two more games in Tokyo on March 18 and March 19 at 7:00 pm JST.