When the Chicago Cubs took the field on Saturday night, it looked like the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing a different game.

Maybe they had Coachella on the mind, with Weekend 1 of the festival happening during the game, or maybe the slightly above-average temperature had the team feeling summer vibes, but for whatever reason, after rookie starter Roki Sasaki only gave up one run through five innings, the game ended 16-0, with the Cubs dishing the Dodgers their worst home loss in franchise history.

The Cubs out-hit the Dodgers 21-6, three different players hit home runs, and the Cubs fans in Los Angeles got savage revenge one day removed from Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stellar performance on Friday.

Taking to social media to break down the historic significance of the game, Bob Nightengale of USA Today highlighted just how impressive the Cubs' start to the season has been, with their run total lapping the field thanks to their win over LA.

“The Chicago Cubs have now outscored the opposition by a whopping 41 runs this season, nearly twice as much as any team in baseball after bludgeoning the Dodgers 16-0,” Nightengale wrote. “No one else has outscored their opponents by more than 22 runs.”

Now granted, adding 16 runs to their total will help to pad the Cubs' run total ever so slightly, as they were only averaging 6.57 runs per game before that mark jumped to 7.2 thanks to the win over the Dodgers, but that performance wasn't even Chicago's best of the season. No, the team actually scored 18 against the Athletics last month, with their 35 runs over three games forming a tough mark to beat for a season series.

Will the Cubs keep their scoring up against the Dodgers in the series' rubber match, or will the tides teeter-totter back into LA's court, with Yamamoto holding Chicago scoreless in their first game of the series? While only time will tell, it's safe to say both teams are among the best in MLB, so this series likely won't define either season either way.