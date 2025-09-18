The Chicago Cubs clinched their playoff spot on Wednesday afternoon by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their 88-64 record is the third-best in the National League and will likely earn them the top Wild Card spot. That could pit them against the San Diego Padres in a three-game series at Wrigley Field. But Craig Counsell gave a Kyle Tucker injury update that has fans nervous for that short set, per ESPN.

“We're aligned with Kyle. This is the best way for him to make some improvements,” Counsell said, referring to Tucker's upcoming visit with a physical therapist in Florida. “Unfortunately, we've plateaued, and we weren't making progress. That's frustrating for Kyle.”

Tucker has not played since September 2 due to a groin injury. He had been nursing the injury for a few weeks, struggling offensively since the All-Star Break. Now, he is on the shelf as the team approaches the postseason. As his one-year tryout in the Windy City ends, the postseason will be a key to his new contract.

Article Continues Below

Tucker was traded from the Houston Astros to the Cubs in the offseason. It was a similar deal to the one that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees, with free agency just one year away. But the Cubs hope for a different ending both in the World Series and in free agency. It started out great, with Tucker starting the All-Star Game for the National League. But a non-existent September is not ideal for his new contract.

The Cubs likely won't catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central title, but considering the postseason has evaded them in recent years, the Wild Card round will be raucous at Wrigley. If Tucker is in the lineup and healthy, they have a chance to outslug anyone in the National League. But without him, it could be a big series for San Diego.