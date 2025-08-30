The Chicago Cubs heard Craig Counsell’s critique and responded in a big way. After Chicago got swept by the San Francisco Giants, Counsell called out the offense for not scoring enough runs. The following day, in the series opener against the Colorado Rockies, the Cubs exploded for 11 runs.

Chicago bounced back with an impressive win Friday. And first baseman Michael Busch had the highlight reel shot. Facing Rockies reliever Antonio Senzatela in the top of the seventh inning, Busch hammered a 94 mph four-seamer 466 feet to center field.

The no-doubter blast put the Cubs up 11-3 as the team scored more runs in seven innings than they had in the previous three games combined. Chicago had been outscored 21-8 in the Giants' three-game sweep.

Cubs’ offense erupts for 11 runs in win over Rockies

Aug 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Busch now has home runs in back-to-back games and is up to 26 homers and 76 RBI on the season. The former Dodgers prospect has found success with the Cubs. Now in his second season in Chicago, Busch has solidified himself as the team’s everyday first baseman.

While he’s cooled off a bit as the summer wore on, Busch was red-hot in July, earning NL Player of the Week honors. From June 1 through July 8, the third-year pro was hitting the cover off the ball. Busch slashed .361/.430/.722 with 11 home runs, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored over the 31-game stretch.

While he’s easy to overlook in an extremely talented lineup, Busch has been a significant contributor to the Cubs’ success this season. He’s up to 3.5 bWAR with a 140 OPS+ in 128 games this year.

In Friday’s matchup, Dansby Swanson got the scoring started for Chicago with a two-run bomb in the second inning. The Cubs’ All-Star shortstop added a three-run triple in the fifth. He then led off the seventh inning with his second homer of the day. Swanson now has three home runs and seven RBI in his last two games.

Ian Happ joined the party with a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving Chicago four home runs in their 11-run onslaught. While Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong combined for two hits and one RBI, Busch, Swanson and Happ had eight hits and nine RBI in a bounce-back win for the Cubs.

