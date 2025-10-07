The Chicago Cubs came out smoking in the first inning of Monday night's Game 2 of their National League Division Series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

After Justin Turner lined out in the game's first at-bat, Nico Hoerner got on base with a single to right off Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby. That was followed by Kyke Tucker's walk, giving Chicago two runners on base. Seiya Suzuki capitalized on the opportunity right after, as he turned on a 92 mph fastball from Ashby for a three-run home run that went 440 feet deep.

Seiya Suzuki behavior. pic.twitter.com/ZyrVTXKBet — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was a much-improved start for the Cubs' offense compared to what they did in Game 1 of the Brewers series when they got on the board first with a solo home run from Michael Busch before Milwaukee responded with six runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Suzuki's blast against the Brewers was also his second in the 2025 MLB postseason. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 1 against Milwaukee, so that home run must have felt so good for the 31-year-old Japanese star, who had 32 dingers and 103 RBIs while batting .245 and putting up a .804 OPS in the 2025 MLB regular season.

Despite Suzuki's home run, the Cubs still have plenty of work to do, especially with the Brewers answering with an offensive salvo of their own in the bottom of the first frame off of Chicago starter Shota Imanaga, who gave up a three-run home run to Milwaukee first baseman Andrew Vaughn, to tie the game up at 3-3 heading into the second inning.