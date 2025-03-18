Jokes throughout spring training circled Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs about starting in Tokyo to open the season. Luckily, that wish came to fruition on Tuesday.

During the season opener, Imanaga threw four hitless innings before being removed after 69 pitches. He gave up four walks but challenged the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His movement on pitches, as well as his confidence, shook the Dodgers. After he was removed, the team took full advantage. They scored three runs off of reliever Ben Brown.

Many were confused about why Imanaga was removed, despite keeping Los Angeles off balance. Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell explained why he made the move.

“Seventy was kind of the number we had for Shota,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said via Tim Keown on ESPN.com. “It was the right time to take him out.”

In his first game in the 2025 season, Imanaga proved why he was in contention for the National League Rookie of the Year. The movement, velocity, and overall confidence were on display against a star-studded team.

Also, this was the first game of the season, so taking precautions was a guarantee.

Shota Imanaga highlighted Cubs rotation vs Dodgers

In his rookie season, Imanaga was worth every bit of hype he received. He posted a 15-3 record with a 2.92 ERA in 29 starts. His efforts resulted in an All-Star appearance, as well as placing fifth in the NL CY Young voting.

Not to mention, his 174 strikeouts to 28 walks ratio was one of the top in the league. Although he spent a majority of his professional career in Japan, Imanaga made a seamless transition to the MLB.

However, being yanked after four scoreless innings against the reigning World Series champions might not be the best feeling in the world.

Still, the ace had a goal for last season and achieved it. Imanaga thanked Counsell for his help in reaching a regular-season inning count goal. Now, it might be about preserving Imanaga's health in the long run.

Sometimes, the MLB season is a marathon, and not a sprint. As much as the Japanese star would've liked to stay in the game, Counsell saw it as Imanaga meeting his pitch count. The standard is the same for their ace, and every pitcher on the staff.

Either way, the Cubs star made an immediate impression on the entire MLB world, and his home country on Tuesday. This could be a promising sign of another fruitful and even award-winning season for Imanaga and the Cubs.