The Chicago Cubs are making a push to the postseason, and signing some talent along the way. Chicago is picking up former Cleveland Guardians star Carlos Santana, per the New York Post.

The terms of the deal haven't been released. Santana had several Major League Baseball teams interested in him. This season, he has posted a .225 batting average for Cleveland. Santana has 11 home runs and 52 RBIs.

“Carlos had asked, ‘If I clear, would you mind releasing me to give me the opportunity to play somewhere else?,'” Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said, per the Associated Press. “What Carlos has meant to this organization can't be said enough. It's invaluable.”

Santana had his wish granted. He was recently released by the Guardians.

“In the last week, we had a lot of dialogue with Carlos because of the incredible appreciation we have for him,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Friday. “And I give him a ton of credit for being very much a stabilizing veteran presence on our team. He has made a massive impact on our franchise.”

Santana cleared waivers. The 39-year-old veteran has played for several teams in his long MLB career. He made the All-Star game in 2019, with Cleveland.

The Cubs are trying to reach the MLB playoffs

Chicago stormed out of the gate in this MLB season. The Cubbies led the National League Central for months, before the dog days of summer slowed them down. The Milwaukee Brewers stormed past the Cubs in recent weeks, due to a long string of victories.

Chicago hopes to make the postseason despite losing the lead in the NL Central. The Cubs have won six of their last 10 games. The club is currently six and a half games behind Milwaukee in the division, heading into Sunday.

The Cubs play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Chicago looks to sweep the Rockies in the series.