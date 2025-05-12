As the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins on Monday night, some wonder if the team will make any more moves to boost their season, one that could include St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado. While the trade market for Arenado had appeared to be dead, Buster Olney's latest piece for ESPN could hint at the possibility that the Cubs could pursue the veteran star.

Olney would say that Chicago has not “found a solution at third base” when speaking about teams that could go after Arenado, but made it important to mention that he would have to waive his no-trade clause. Plus, St. Louis would have to agree to a potential deal, and a drawback of Arenado could be his contract, as Olney states he's owed $24 million this season and $27 million in the next, though five million will be paid by the Colorado Rockies.

“Conditions are emerging to foster this possibility, if Arenado waives his no-trade clause and if the Cardinals are willing to deal him,” Olney said. “Normally, it's not easy to move a position player with money attached at midseason, but contenders could be interested in acquiring the eight-time All-Star third baseman. The Cubs haven't found a solution at third base, and the Yankees will soon try DJ LeMahieu in their ongoing attempt to fill the position. The Los Angeles Dodgers waited last season for Max Muncy to turn around a slow start, and he eventually did; this year, they're waiting again.”

“Arenado, who killed a possible trade to the Houston Astros last winter, is owed about $24 million for the rest of this year, $27 million in 2026 ($5 million paid by the Rockies) and $15 million in 2027,” Olney continued.

Besides Cubs' potential interest, market for Nolan Arenado has been dead

With the baseball world theorizing what trades the Cubs will make this season, there could be some surprise that Arenado was hinted at by Olney. Especially after hearing from USA Today's Bob Nightengale that there has been no “interest” for Arenado on Sunday.

”The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels,” Nightengale wrote.

If Chicago wants Arenado, which they could use the third base help, the team should have a plan for the best deal, as the Boston Red Sox could be another team that would pursue, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Boston is desperately trying to win right now,” Zach Pressnell wrote. “Adding Arenado, who's having a solid season, would upgrade their lineup and their infield defense quite a bit. While the veteran isn't a first baseman, he's expressed the willingness to move over there if he needs to. Let's not forget that Arenado is one of, if not the best, infield defenders the game has ever seen. He would have no issue sliding over to first base.”

Chicago is 23-18, which puts them first in the NL Central.