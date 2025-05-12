ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins stay in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marlins-Cubs Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Colin Rea

Cal Quantrill (2-3) with a 7.11, 1.67 WHIP, 31.2 innings pitched, 11 walks, 22 strikeouts, .331 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 6 starts, 7.64 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 12 strikeouts, .315 oBA

Colin Rea (2-0) with a 2.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 25 strikeouts, .254 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 4 games, 3 starts, 2.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 17 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +200

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Marquee Sports Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs have a lack of pitching. On the starter side of things, Chicago has lost Shota Imanaga for a few weeks and Justin Steele for the season. Additionally, Javier Assad is going to miss extended time with his oblique injury. That has put a lot of pressure on current starters to go deep into the game and pick up the slack. The problem is those starts have not been doing that. The bullpen is taxed and the Marlins have to take advantage of that. If they can force Rea out of the game in four or five innings, they will have a great chance to win.

Miami is not terrible on offense. In fact, they are middle of the pack when it comes to batting average, OPS, and runs scored. Kyle Stowers has been one of the best hitters on team, but Dane Myers, Griffin Conine and Xavier Edwards are playing well too. To beat the Cubs, the Marlins have to score runs. If those players can have their best game on Monday, Miami has a chance to win.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rea has been a bright spot since joining the Cubs rotation. He has been able to put the Cubs in a position to win each time he starts. He is coming off a rough outing against the Giants, but that was his first time all season allowing more than two earned runs in an outing. Against the Marlins, Rea should be able to return to normal. If he continues to pitch the way he has, the Marlins will struggle at the plate, and the Cubs will win this game with ease.

Chicago has one of the best offenses in baseball. Ian Happ is out of the lineup at the moment, but the lineup is still dangerous. The Cubs rank 10th in batting average, fourth in OPS, second in stolen bases, third in home runs, and second in runs scored. Going up against a pitcher like Cal Quantrill should only give the Cubs more confidence. Quantrill allows a high opponent batting average, and a lot of contact. If the Cubs stick to their approach, they should be able to have a big offensive day.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

I think the Cubs win this game with ease. I will take them to cover.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (-120)