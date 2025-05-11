The Chicago Cubs, who are atop the National League Central standings, have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. However, they haven't been able to figure out third base. Matt Shaw, the team's top prospect, struggled at the hot corner to begin his young major league career, and he has since been sent back down to AAA. Since then, the Cubs have rotated between Jon Berti and Nicky Lopez at the position. It is clear that if the Cubs are trying to compete for the World Series this year, so they should look to upgrade at third base. Rafael Devers, one of the best players in baseball, just so happens to be a potential trade candidate.

Devers is a natural third baseman, but the Boston Red Sox forced him to designated hitter when they signed Alex Bregman. Devers wasn't thrilled about the position change to begin with, and now that he has settled into his DH role, he doesn't seem happy about Boston's latest request. Red Sox first baseman Tristan Casas was ruled out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, and the Red Sox asked Devers to step in at first base.

Devers said, “They can't expect me to play every single position out there.” His unwillingness to pick the glove back up led to a conversation with Boston's front office. No conclusion was made about where/if Devers will play defense, and it seems unlikely that the team would trade him this year, but some fans have grown tired of the drama surrounding the Dominican player recently, especially considering he got off to a slow start this season. If the Red Sox ended up deciding go trade Devers, a deal to the Cubs could be in play.

Cubs trade proposal for Rafael Devers

Cubs receive: Rafael Devers

Red Sox receive: Matt Shaw (Cubs No. 1, MLB No. 16), Moises Ballesteros (Cubs No. 4, MLB No. 63), Jefferson Rojas (Cubs No. 7, MLB No. 91)

The Cubs' offseason move for Kyle Tucker has paid off, as the outfielder is having an MVP-caliber season. Another blockbuster move could enhance Chicago's championship odds, so they should call the Red Sox about Devers. Third base is the team's biggest need on offense, and Devers would likely welcome a move back to his natural spot.

Devers is suspect as a defender, but he seems most comfortable at third. Regardless of his effort on defense, having his bat would be worthwhile for the Cubs. Devers has 206 career home runs, and even after a slow start this season, he was up to a .273 batting average and six homers this season entering play Sunday. He even leads the NL in walks.

The three-time All-Star is under contract through 2033. His megadeal might scare off some trade partners, but the Cubs could view his long-term security as a plus because they are at risk of losing Tucker in free agency next offseason. Chicago also has prospects to spare. With seven top-100 prospects according to MLB.com, the Cubs have arguably the deepest farm system in baseball.

Not all prospects work at the major league level, so consolidating some of the team's assets for a proven star makes sense for Chicago. Even if the Cubs don't want Devers playing third base, they could easily slide him into a full-time designated hitter spot because the team's current DH, Justin Turner, is already 40 years old and really struggling this season.

Would the Red Sox trade Rafael Devers?

Considering Rafael Devers is only 28 years old and under contract with the Red Sox for another eight-plus years, the Red Sox shouldn't want to trade him. However, Devers has seemingly grown frustrated with how the organization has handled him recently, so it wouldn't come as a big surprise if he eventually requested a trade. Likewise, his refusal to play multiple positions for the team has come off as selfish to some.

If the team is forced to trade him, the Cubs are one of the first teams they should negotiate with. Chicago has tons of prospects with star potential. While Shaw struggled in his brief stint in the majors, he is still one of the best minor leaguers in baseball, and he could be a younger replacement for Devers. Additionally, Moises Ballesteros can play first base and, therefore, fill in for the injured Casas. Jefferson Rojas is a few years away from the majors, but he also has sky-high potential.

However, the Red Sox are ready to compete now, so making a trade with the future in mind for a bunch of prospects might not make the most sense, especially with Tucker's impending free agent status. Boston should take Devers' advice and trade for a first baseman, all while keeping him at the designated hitter position that he has grown more comfortable in over the last month-plus of the season.