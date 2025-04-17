The Chicago Cubs are off to a great start in the 2025 MLB season, as they hoped so after making the blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker this offseason. The expectation of many has been that Cubs president Jed Hoyer would continue to be aggressive in the season to make upgrades, and Bruce Levine echoed that sentiment in a recent interview.

“I think everything's pointing in the right direction,” Bruce Levine said on 670 The Score. “Injury-wise wise obviously you lose one of your top pitchers. They're out there looking at probably four or five of what they consider to be the best pitchers available, and we talked about it the other day as well. It's not gonna be any surprise if they make a move. It just depends how much of their minor league system are they willing to trade to win this year.”

.@MLBBruceLevine says the Cubs are "all-in" this season and expects them to be active on the trade market

With the injury to Justin Steele, the Cubs could stand to add a top-end starting pitcher, with a name like Sandy Alcantara sticking out as a possibility, among other names. Levine also mentioned third base as a possible spot for the Cubs to upgrade.

“They're all-in. I think they're playing a game of Texas Hold ‘Em, and the Cubs are all-in this year, so I expect Hoyer to do everything that he can to bring in some top pitching and, you know, another maybe even a third baseman along the way,” Levine said. “Who knows by the time August rolls around? We'll see how that position shakes out with the three or four guys vying for time right now.”

The Cubs are off to strong start this season, sitting at 12-9 overall and in first place in the National League Central. They will return home on Friday to play a strong team in the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will likely make additions, but for now, they will look to continue their strong season.