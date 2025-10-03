Despite a valiant effort, the San Diego Padres' 2025 season ended on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the final game of their Wild Card series. Now, as the Padres turn their attention to the upcoming winter, it's clear that at least one unit is a strength of the team: their bullpen. In the 3-1 defeat, San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez entered the game in the sixth inning. It was the earliest he had entered the game since his rookie season in 2022, according to X, formerly Twitter, account Talkin' Baseball.

“Padres All-Star closer Robert Suarez enters in the sixth inning,” posted the baseball-focused account. “He hasn't entered a game before the seventh inning since his rookie year in 2022.”

Entering in the sixth inning might have disrupted Suarez's usual routine. The All-Star closer shut the door on the Padres' 3-0 Game 2 win. Then manager Mike Shildt called on him in the sixth, down 2-0. Suarez proceeded to allow four hits, including a solo home run to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, to give the home team a 3-0 advantage. Although San Diego center fielder Jackson Merrill hit a solo shot of his own in the ninth, it was too little, too late for the visitors. As the Friars begin to focus on 2026, what will the shortcomings of this Wild Card series teach Shildt and his team?

Padres' 2025 season ends with 3-1 loss to Cubs in Wild Card Game 3

After a 90-72 season that clinched the NL's fifth seed, the Padres had a solid 2025 campaign. However, based on the talent that this team had, it felt like San Diego should have done more. Yes, playing in the loaded NL West can be tough. However, the rest of the division had down years as compared to their usual level of play these last few years.

With a number of unrestricted free agents set to hit the market, Shildt's squad could look a lot different in 2026. GM A.J Preller has never been afraid to be aggressive in improving the Padres' roster. However, many key players, like Suarez, second baseman Luis Arraez, as well as the starting pitching duo of Dylan Cease and Michael King, could leave Petco Park this winter. Will San Diego be able to not only retain some of these players, but pursue upgrades of their own? Preller will certainly do whatever he can to put the Friars in a better position to chase more glory next year.