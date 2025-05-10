Although the Chicago White Sox are currently dead last in AL Central once again, there is optimism. Yes, they are 15 games behind the Detroit Tigers, the division leaders. It seems like there aren't many long-term building blocks at the major league level, but there are a lot of young players vying for a permanent major league spot. White Sox GM Chris Getz decided to add to that young talent on Saturday, claiming reliever Yoendrys Gomez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Chicago White Sox have claimed right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gómez from the Los Angeles Dodgers,” posted the official team account on the social media platform. “To make room for Gómez on the 40-man roster, the White Sox released outfielder Greg Jones.”

The White Sox will be Gomez's third team this season, as he started the year off with the New York Yankees. Then, the Dodgers acquired him off waivers. Once again, he's changing teams via the wire. Hopefully this third team is the final one, as he's shown flashes of being able to stick in the big leagues. His time with the Dodgers was defined by two rough outings against the Miami Marlins. That likely led to the team releasing him, especially since they have other arms in the wings. Can he turn this third chance in Chicago into a long-term home?

White Sox look to continue towards a potential bright future in 2025

Coming off a 6-2 win over those same Marlins on Friday, the White Sox will square off against the Fish once again on Saturday evening. Hopefully Gomez can turn things around against them if he joins the major league roster. He'll be pitching at his new home ballpark, and he should have a longer leash on Chicago's South Side.

The youth movement is in full swing at Guaranteed Rate Field, as Venable and Getz are looking to mold these young players into the White Sox' next contending core. If Gomez could play a role in that (he's 25 years old after all), then a waiver claim will be worth the price they paid for him. The more talent Chicago acquires, the faster it could return to playoff contention.