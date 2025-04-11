After setting a new record for the most losses in modern baseball history last season, the Chicago White Sox are off to another poor start in 2025. Former pitcher Lance Lynn acknowledged the White Sox’s struggles, saying the organization is “behind everybody” in the majors.

Despite the obvious dysfunction, Chicago did manage to stumble onto a bright spot when the team selected Shane Smith in the Rule 5 draft this offseason. The 25-year-old rookie starting pitcher made his MLB debut in 2025 and has been a revelation for the White Sox early on.

Chicago drafted Smith out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league system. A move that made White Sox GM Chris Getz look shrewd.

“It’s not a good feeling. It isn’t. And you reflect back on the process,” Getz said of losing a pitcher in the Rule 5 draft, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “However, we didn’t see this coming either,” Getz added.

The White Sox bolstered their rotation with new starter Shane Smith

Smith toiled in the Brewers’ farm system for three years after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021. While he was effective as a minor league pitcher, Smith failed to gain traction, working primarily as a reliever for Milwaukee’s affiliates.

The White Sox, of all teams, saw Smith’s potential as a starter and scooped him up in the Rule 5 draft last December. All players drafted under Rule 5 immediately jump to their new team’s 40-man roster and must remain on the active roster for the entire season following the draft.

So far Smith has made the most of his automatic promotion to the majors. He made his MLB debut against the Minnesota Twins on April 1, going 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Despite his efforts, the White Sox would lose the game 8-2.

Smith was even more impressive in his second career start as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. Ultimately, he threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Unfortunately, Smith did not receive any support from the team’s offense as the White Sox were shutout by the Guardians, losing 1-0. Entering Friday, Chicago has scored a MLB-worst 35 runs this season. Despite another brutal start – and zero playoff wins in the last 19 years – owner Jerry Reinsdorf refuses to sell the team.