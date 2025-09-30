After polishing off their third-straight 100-loss season over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox have parted ways with four coaches.

The team fired pitching coach Ethan Katz, first base/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois, hitting coach Marcus Thames and catching coach Drew Butera. Meanwhile manager Will Venable will return for a second season. Additionally, offensive coordinator Grady Sizemore will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

“While we greatly appreciate all that Ethan, Marcus, Jason and Drew have done for this organization, Will and I have agreed on the very difficult decision to make several changes to our coaching staff in 2026,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said in a release. “Our respect for these coaches as people and as professionals made these decisions difficult, and we thank them for their many contributions. Our commitment remains to provide the best possible vision, ideas and resources to our players to support their continuing growth and development.”

Katz had served as White Sox pitching coach since 2021 while the other three just finished their second season in their roles.

Article Continues Below

“Decisions about the coaching staff are incredibly difficult because these are friends and teammates who have been through all the moments and trials alongside you,” Venable said. “I cannot thank each of them enough for the hard work and professionalism they brought to the ballpark daily. Ultimately, we have short-term and long-term goals and objectives for this organization and this team. Our responsibility is to put our players in the best position to grow and succeed, and that means always considering how our staff can best support the growth and success of our players.”

Despite going 60-122 in 2025, the White Sox were still vastly improved from a historically bad 41-121 team in 2024. Their pitching staff also showed some promise, led by rookie All-Star Shane Smith, who made 29 starts and had a 3.81 ERA. He bounced back strong from a midseason swoon, allowing just one run over 11 innings over his final two starts.

Relievers Jordan Leasure and Mike Vasil also showed promise with the rookie Vasil also earning three starts. And offensively, rookie Colson Montgomery hit 21 home runs with an .840 OPS.

It's not much, but something for White Sox fans to take into the offseason.