With fans theorizing who the Chicago White Sox will pursue in the offseason, the team at the current moment is filled with a ton of rookies, as the future could be shaping up with a handful of games left in the current season. As the rumors around the White Sox will swirl throughout the end of the season and into the offseason, the rookies on the team could bring some excitement as manager Will Venable speaks on that matter.

Even just looking at the batting lineup from Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, some rookies include leadoff hitter Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, and more. Subsequently, Venable would say in an interview with CHSN that the talent on the team from the rookies is off the charts.

“No, I haven't,” Venable said when asked if he has seen this many rookies on a team. “When I got called up to the big leagues, I was on a similar thing with a bunch of young guys, and we certainly weren't performing like these guys. And I think, you know, you go No. 1, to the kind of guys they are, and Getzy and the group doing a great job of selecting high character guys that can make this kind of transition.”

“And at the end of the day, these guys are special young guys that are really good players and really good guys, and not surprised that they're having success,” Venable continued.

White Sox's Will Venable continues to talk about the impressive rookies

Among many, White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery has received high praise for his performances as the team has potentially many seasons to come with this type of impressive play. When Venable was asked what excites him most about the future, it was a simple answer.

“Them,” Venable said. “These young guys and our players and their competitive spirit. You know, the way that our fans show up. You know, there's you know for where our records at, the buzz that we have, amongst the players, amongst the fans, is really special, something that we want to build on and grow on. And we know we have a lot of work to do, but we're excited about where we're going.”

At any rate, Chicago is 57-96, putting them last in the AL Central as nine games left with the team starting a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.