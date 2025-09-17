The Chicago White Sox will most likely be without Luis Robert Jr. for the rest of the season because of a left hamstring strain, but that doesn't mean it'll be the end of him with the team. Robert has a $20 million club option for next season, and there's a chance that it'll be picked up, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Getz also reiterated he expects Luis Robert Jr. to be part of the White Sox moving forward,” Merkin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

When Robert was initially placed on injured reserve, Chris Getz made sure to let others know that he was committed to him.

“You look back at what he’s done with our team, even a little bit before the second half began,” Getz said. “He’s done really well against lefties and he’s had glimpses against righties. You look at the defense, the baserunning. He was showing everyone what he’s capable of doing. He can be such a boost to this lineup and this team.

Article Continues Below

“Injuries are part of the game. They have unfortunately been part of his history. He has really risen in terms of the impact on this team and the league. A lot of that quality work happened in this second-half window. For what he’s capable of doing, the talent, the impact he can have on this club, we like having Luis Robert here.”

Since the All-Star break, Robert had slashed .298/.352/.456 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases over 31 games. Robert has had an up-and-down career with the White Sox, but when he's at the top of his game, he's hard to stop.

Not only was his offense solid before the injury, but his defense and baserunning were key as well for the White Sox. Getz knows that it may be hard to find another player of that caliber, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they picked up his option.