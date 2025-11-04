The MLB offseason has officially arrived, and the Chicago White Sox made a decision regarding All-Star Luis Robert Jr.’s option. The club has chosen to pick up his option for 2026.

“White Sox news: As expected, the team is picking up the $20 million option on Luis Robert for 2026,” Jesse Rogers of ESPN tweeted.

Robert struggled in 2025. Across 110 games, the outfielder hit 14 home runs, collected 53 RBIs, and posted a .661 OPS. The slugger was a topic of discussion before the trade deadline after he slashed .353/.441/.549/.990 in July, but the franchise decided to stand pat. Overall, his season-long marks were much different from what he was able to put up during a powerful 2023 that saw him win a Silver Slugger and bash 38 home runs.

The 28-year-old has endured multiple injuries since 2023. He’s missed time with a hip flexor strain and a pair of hamstring strains.

“We are committed to Luis,” Getz said on Aug. 27. “… He can be such a boost to this lineup and this team, and that’s why we are talking about it today because he's missed.”

“Injuries are part of the game. They have unfortunately been part of his history. I think he’s played in about 110 games this season,” White Sox general manager Chirs Getz told On SI earlier this summer. “And he’s really risen in terms of the impact on this team and the league. And a lot of that quality work happened in this second half window. For what he’s capable of doing, the talent, the impact he can have on this club, we like having Luis Robert here.”

It remains to be seen if Robert will stay healthy and return to form in 2026.