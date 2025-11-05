The Chicago White Sox had another awful season, leaving much of their future in question as they attempt to dig out of this hole. There are also questions about Luis Robert Jr. and his future on the Southside. Robert has indicated he is not concerned about his future in Chicago or the trade rumors surrounding him, according to White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin.

“Right now, it's not a distraction,” Robert told Merkin. “I know this is a business, but I'm not overly concerned about it. Hopefully, I can stay with this team for a long time, and if that is not the case, then I'll do my best with another team.”

This is not the first time Robert's name has been in White Sox trade rumors. But the Sox balked at trading their talented outfielder and have kept him part of their team, as they attempt to improve after two bad seasons. Chicago picked up Robert's 2026 option, and all signs indicate he will stay on the Southside, at least for now. That will not lessen the trade rumors, though, especially as the Sox attempt to rapidly improve this team.

Robert is still one of the White Sox's most valuable assets, despite struggling again in 2025. Overall, he smashed just 14 home runs and 53 RBIs while also dealing with numerous injuries. While Robert struggled in the 2025 season, he had a good July, batting .353. Yet, this is vastly different from the 2023 MLB season, when he had 38 home runs.

The White Sox kept Robert, partially because of his production in July and his rebound from his issues. Assuming he can stay healthy, Robert can still be a very valuable asset in the lineup. But if the Sox were to struggle again, with little signs of improvement, there might be a chance that Robert's name could end up in trade rumors again.

For now, Robert will focus on preparing for the 2026 MLB season.