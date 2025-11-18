The Chicago White Sox are taking steady calls as rising MLB Free Agency pressure builds around their young core, highlighted by catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero. Teel’s sharp debut last season impressed evaluators across the league, and his left-handed bat turned him into one of the winter’s most asked-about names. Edgar Quero, a switch hitter with strong instincts and long-term upside, remains part of Chicago’s vision as well. That interest creates noise. It also forces the White Sox to weigh every offer with care.

Teams believe Kyle Teel could be pried loose. They see a developing hitter with poise and an early defensive foundation. They also know the White Sox are rebuilding and searching for long-term solutions. But internally, the message is consistent: the White Sox will not move Teel or Quero unless a return blows them away. Catching has become a two-man position across the league, and the White Sox have no depth beyond these two young receivers. Losing one without a major haul would leave a hole the front office cannot easily fill.

A Trade the White Sox Will Not Force

Chicago understands the interest. They also understand the risk. Teel and Quero are young. They’re inexpensive. They’re controllable. More importantly, they’re the only true depth the White Sox have at the position, making any trade a potential step backward unless the return is overwhelming. That puts the front office in a delicate spot: listen, but hold firm.

The calls won’t stop. Not when Teel’s swing looks this clean. Not when Quero’s ceiling remains this high. Teams sense opportunity, especially with the White Sox exploring multiple paths in free agency and weighing how aggressive their rebuild should be. But Chicago’s message is steady. If a deal comes, it will be enormous. If not, they’re content to roll into 2026 with a catching duo they believe can anchor a young roster.

And now the question hangs over the MLB Free Agency: which front office will dare to push the White Sox hard enough to change their mind?